RCCG, Adeboye & Daddy Freeze: Will All Be Well With The Church? -By Nneka Okumazie

There are so many enemies ferociously seeking destruction, but for the Church of GOD, all will be well.

The enemies of the Church have some logic. They have some of the history of the world. They have points to convince others. But all will be well with the Church of GOD.

Many of them look for something in the Scriptures to use to counter the Church of GOD. But the Church belongs to no individual – no matter the leadership anywhere. The Church is of GOD, and the Author and Finisher of the Christian Faith is JESUS.

So many enemies have gathered against the Church. They’ve put everything under scrutiny and they attack anything possible. They’re hoping for errors and willing to link anything bad to the Church.

No matter what anyone says, the Church has not wronged the nation. The Church did not impair electricity or limit average income. The Church didn’t stop the nation from developing infrastructure. The Church didn’t block healthcare for all.

Many – just – often wonder what the Church did wrong. What exactly happened that made so many comfortable, antagonizing the Church?

Christ once talked about reconciliation, using the example of gift to the altar. So Christ knew people give at the Temple. A widow and others gave in the Temple.

There were so many Churches in the Epistles. There would have been giving sessions in services. Giving was – probably – used to expand, maintain, etc.

So how come Christ talked about giving, but to give is bad? How come Christ healed and delivered but healing and deliverance, under the Power of GOD, through His Church, is now fake? How is it that those that haven’t shown the mind and behavioral examples of Christ are claiming to be the ones to clean up the Church?

[Luke 9:55, But He turned, and rebuked them, and said, Ye know not what manner of spirit ye are of.]

Christ knows there are spirits to certain words or actions.

At any point, no matter whom, or why, any sin is not of the Spirit of GOD. So with all the insults, spite, bitterness, envy, etc. against the Church, it is easy to determine the source.

It is super important for devout Christians to always ask for GOD’s mercy and to be holy and set apart – in this world where everything is increasingly strange.

There is a hymn of encouragement to hold on to GOD, no matter what [We expect a bright tomorrow; All will be well. Faith can sing through days of sorrow, All, all is well. On our Father’s love relying, JESUS every need supplying; Or in living or in dying; All must be well.]

There was a woman in crisis, when asked, she answered: “It is well”.

[2 Kings 4:26, Run now, I pray thee, to meet her, and say unto her, [Is it] well with thee? [is it] well with thy husband? [is it] well with the child? And she answered, [It is] well.]

