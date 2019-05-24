RCCG, Adeboye, Daddy Freeze & Ruinous Anger in the World -By Nneka Okumazie

The often unexpected splatter of anger over some of the most inconsequential stuff, describes how angry the world has become.

People seem so angry. People seem so bitter. People seem so hateful. People are almost regularly disgruntled.

There is a sense of hurt in several reactions. There is a sense of disadvantage. There is the knowledge that disagreement must be avoided, to prevent explosive anger. There is often pain from somewhere or something that justifies anger anywhere, on anything.

There is no consideration about what new pain will be created. There is no consideration that things can be ruined. The goal is anger, in the moment, unfairly expressing unfairness.

But why is anger everywhere? Why is anger a motivation for destruction? Why does anger carry so much vibration and energy? Why does anger go with wicked bitterness? Why does anger try to outmatch anger? Why is anger always ready? Why is anger transferrable? Why does anger produce unexpected results, sometimes? Who controls anger?

Anger is sometimes easier to understand and taper when the reason is known – immediate reason, or ultimate reason. But the strangest of anger are the ones the immediate or ultimate reason can’t be traced, during or after overblown reactions.

Some people live by anger. For them, there is a problem with everything and everyone. They are free to disappoint, reject or create their own rules, but when others do – even if explained, they react angrily.

The world is at risk because of the reality of destructive anger. Anger is mostly unfair. Anger is always present where compassion, humility and hope are missing.

Anger turns light into darkness, joy to sorrow and love to hate.

Christianity for Change

The people in this world, who discredit Christianity because they simply cannot understand that GOD is a Spirit, are bigger problems to the world than they know.

It is possible to not want the Christian Faith, but to defame it before others open their hearts to it is horrible.

Yes, people have questions on answers to prayers, GOD’s love, etc. But the change of mind and behavior that everyone should seek to attain are super important.

Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control are potent against anger, arrogance, bitterness, envy, evil, greed, pride, unknown intentions, wickedness, etc.

Be slow to speak and quick to listen.

Be meek. Be forgiving. Be merciful. Rejoice. Diligent heart, etc. have verses in the Scriptures and examples of many who did.

Yes, GOD answers prayers. GOD wants His people to trust Him, to be patient, to hope on Him and to know that He knows their situation and knows better.

It is true that there are hard troubles. There are massive tragedies. There are pain and wickedness unleashed by enemies. There are challenges that try to mock GOD in the life of His people.

But, GOD knows. GOD sees. GOD understands. Yes, sometimes, many don’t want to pray or talk to Him, because their Faith had waned, but any available energy must be mustered to keep praying.

GOD is loving and merciful regardless of what people believe otherwise. GOD is Supreme Sovereign.

There are people angry out of assumption. Some out of ignorance, some out of perception, and they take action, and don’t want to hear otherwise.

This is the world now. Genuine Christians must always try, all the time, no matter how hard, to be different.

[Hebrews 12:14, Follow peace with all [men], and holiness, without which no man shall see the LORD:]

