Christianity, RCCG & Daddy Freeze: Trying times or Jesus abandons? -By Nneka Okumazie

How deceit is easy is often the pricelessness of integrity. The perfection of the game of fake in the arena of acceptance makes strangers of honesty.

The heart is sealed, but opened to control. The choice of the heart can be the difference in what swings decisions. How others give at the heart, to gain advantage, is the ageless play.

Anyone can fall victim of deceit: reason for numerous measures to check, verify and establish credibility.

This may be unnecessary, if the heart is accessible: reason why gaming Christianity – to Christ – is impossible.

There are many who believe that GOD doesn’t answer prayers. But answering prayers is not supposed to be a study, contract or gamble.







Prayer is first, communication with GOD. GOD is a Spirit. So it is communicating spiritually, from the physical. There are ways to make it – more – potent, but the answers are first, spiritual.

No matter how right one’s heart is with the LORD, there are often physical tests that play out in the mind. There are things to come that may appear like JESUS has abandoned, but holding on in that difficulty is key.

The storm in the boat of Christ, with His disciples, is a lesson in patience. The resurrection of the dead, four days on – when He could have healed while the individual was ill – is a lesson in possibility.

There were also cases of martyrs – in the Epistles and in Revelation. There was prison for an individual who shared his dreams and there was aggressive pursuit for a winner whom strangers praised while belittling the king.

Following the LORD is an agreement to stick with Him – regardless of location, status, education, service, income, race, culture, persecution, etc.

Salvation is itself mercy and compassion. These matchless double becomes the foundation to understand that situations factored both, for genuine Christians.

Things may go bad. There may be a loss or tragedy. It could be career fallen apart. It may be struggles with whatever. But JESUS is always with genuine Christians no matter what.

JESUS never abandons His people. Yes, it often looks like it – during trying times. But NO He doesn’t abandon.

Christ said, [Revelation 2:13, I know that you live in the city where Satan has his throne, yet you have remained loyal to me. You refused to deny me even when Antipas, my faithful witness, was martyred among you there in Satan’s city.]

Apostle Paul said, [2 Corinthians 11:26-27, [In] journeyings often, [in] perils of waters, [in] perils of robbers, [in] perils by [mine own] countrymen, [in] perils by the heathen, [in] perils in the city, [in] perils in the wilderness, [in] perils in the sea, [in] perils among false brethren; In weariness and painfulness, in watchings often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness.]

So Christianity is valid no matter the situation with a genuine Christian. It is also valid whether all the – critical thinking – questions are answered or not. Those who always seek to question Christianity, often ignore the infinite amounts of life’s mysteries, outside the Scriptures.

Why would individuals, who seem to have things going for them, battle with strange addictions? No matter what any subject area can answer to this, it is one of life’s mysterious complexities.

Those struggling with what they don’t understand, or what they didn’t submit themselves to but controls them, or those who only tried certain things – thinking it would be quick – but got hooked, should seek answers to their problem first, not argue genuine Christianity they understand nothing about.

The Christian Faith is voluntary and it is accepted from the heart, convinced – that Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Genuine Christianity is not brainwashing. It is an acceptance of it, not knowing all about [it].

Yes, anyone can come to Jesus but it is to accept that Christ is Supreme Sovereign, can’t be fooled, and can’t be outsmarted. So many things seem allowed and no obvious consequences, but NO it is not that Christ got played.

Life is not always rosy. Moments are not always smiles and happiness. So whatever comes, if the individual abides with JESUS – [then] He’s in control.

One question was asked of a Prophet in the Scriptures, and the answer is a major theme of Christianity.

, And He said unto me, Son of man, can these bones live? And I answered, O Lord GOD, Thou knowest.]

Comments

comments